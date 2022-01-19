Dmitry Orlov Suspended Two Games for Kneeing Nikolaj Ehlers

Dmitry Orlov has been suspended for two games for kneeing Nikolaj Ehlers in the Washington Capitals’ win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

Here is the full explanation from the Department of Player Safety:

Orlov will forfeit $51,000 in salary that will go towards the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

With John Carlson out of the lineup in COVID protocol, the Capitals will be without both Carlson and Orlov for tomorrow’s game against the Bruins. Orlov will also miss Saturday night’s game against the Senators.