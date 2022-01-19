Capitals Revised Schedule Released

The NHL released the revised schedule for the reminder of the 2021-2022 regular season. From the news release:

“The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in the season to accommodate NHL player participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but the NHL announced on Dec 21 it would not be participating because the season had been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. As of Wednesday, 104 games had been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Six had previously been rescheduled.

The updated schedule includes new dates for 98 games postponed over the two-month period from Nov. 18-Jan. 18, and date changes to 23 other games to accommodate the new dates for postponed games.”