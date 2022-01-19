Wednesday Caps Clips: Tom Calls Game

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OVERTIME WIN WHAT?? from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Eller/Wilson, Protas/Schultz, recap), Jets, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Winnipeg Free Press, Canoe, Peerless, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and WHN.
- 12. 12 tries to win in overtime. That’s... not that many, right? [NBCSW]
- After a promising start to his season, Ilya Samsonov has struggled big time to hang on to his net. [S&S]
- With Samsonov struggling, a little consistency from Vitek Vanecek could go a long way. [WHN]
- As the Caps continue to struggle with offense, their trade goals may have shifted. [THW]
- Starting tomorrow night, you can join other Caps fans for the first of a series of new watch parties to be held in Ballston Quarter. [ARLNow]
- Finally, happy 68th birthday to Don McLean, and happy 56th to legend Sylvain Cote!
