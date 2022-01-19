 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday Caps Clips: Tom Calls Game

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps finally crack overtime,

By Becca H
Winnipeg Jets v Washington Capitals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OVERTIME WIN WHAT?? from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Eller/Wilson, Protas/Schultz, recap), Jets, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Winnipeg Free Press, Canoe, Peerless, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and WHN.
  • 12. 12 tries to win in overtime. That’s... not that many, right? [NBCSW]
  • After a promising start to his season, Ilya Samsonov has struggled big time to hang on to his net. [S&S]
  • With Samsonov struggling, a little consistency from Vitek Vanecek could go a long way. [WHN]
  • As the Caps continue to struggle with offense, their trade goals may have shifted. [THW]
  • Starting tomorrow night, you can join other Caps fans for the first of a series of new watch parties to be held in Ballston Quarter. [ARLNow]
  • Finally, happy 68th birthday to Don McLean, and happy 56th to legend Sylvain Cote!

