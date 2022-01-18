The Noon Number: Gone Quiet

2.56 - The Capitals’ goals-per-game rate over the last month, 25th in the League since December 18. That’s down almost a full goal per game since the first six weeks of the season when they boasted a stellar, fifth-ranked 3.57 rate.

The Caps have scored three goals or fewer in each of their last seven games, and haven’t scored more than three goals in consecutive games since doing so back on December 15 and 17.

From the start of the season through the end of November, the Caps scored four or more goals in 13 of 23 games (56.5%); since December 1, it’s happened three times in 16 games (18.8%).