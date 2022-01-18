Capitals vs. Jets Recap: Caps Conquer Overtime

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
Coming off a disappointing loss against the Vancouver Canucks the Capitals hosted the Winnipeg Jets and downed their guests 4 to 3 in overtime.
Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Dmitry Orlov’s second period goal was the 50th of his NHL career.
Minus: The Capitals were down by two goals 2:20 into the first period.
Eleven more notes on the game:
- 62 seconds into the contest Kyle Connor put Winnipeg ahead with a power play goal. Taking a puck off the end boards Connor roofed his snap shot over Vitek Vanecek’s left shoulder.
- A minute later Cole Perfetti doubled the visitor’s lead. Skating in on a two on one Perfetti took a Pierre-Luc Dubois pass and put the puck past Vanecek before the goaltender could get across his crease.
- Perfetti’s goal is the first of his NHL career (and first point).
- Before the first intermission arrived Alex Ovechkin cut Winnipeg’s advantage in half. His spinning shot, courtesy of a nice pass from Garnet Hathaway, eluded Connor Hellebuyck and brought Capital One Arena to life for the first time.
- Ovechkin’s goal moves him into first place in the league for goals (27) and points (55) scored.
- Orlov struck in the middle frame, tying the game at two apiece. His point shot hit traffic in front of Hellebuyck and bounced through the Jets’ netminder for Orlov’s fifth of the season.
- Four minutes into the third period Aliaksei Protas gave Washington their first lead of the eve. With a wrap around from behind the net, and a couple of beneficial bounces, Protas put the puck over the goal line.
- Protas’ goal is his third of the season (and first in thirteen contests).
- With little more than a minute to play Dubois knotted the game at three. With a large scramble to Vancek’s right Dubois found the puck and stuffed it into the net from a foot out.
- In overtime Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson teamed up on an offensive rush to secure victory at 60:26. Wilson tucked his own rebound up and over Hellebuyck’s right leg pad for the instant victory.
- Vanecek registered 31 saves in the win (.939 S%), his eighth of the season.
