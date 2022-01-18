Capitals vs. Jets Recap: Caps Conquer Overtime

Coming off a disappointing loss against the Vancouver Canucks the Capitals hosted the Winnipeg Jets and downed their guests 4 to 3 in overtime.

Here’s Tuesday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Dmitry Orlov’s second period goal was the 50th of his NHL career.

Minus: The Capitals were down by two goals 2:20 into the first period.

Eleven more notes on the game: