Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Jets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- What does the week ahead hold for the Caps? Nothing easy, unfortunately... [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s flight against the Jets from Vogs, Jets, AP, Winnipeg Free Press, NoVa Caps,
- The Caps seem to have left their offense in 2021 - and to fix it, they’re going to have to start wreaking some havoc in front of the opponent’s net. [NBCSW, THW]
- At the other end of the rink, things have been... not great. Could it be time to go shopping for a new goalie? [S&S]
- After missing the first part of the season with an injury, and later stretches due to COVID and other illness, Nicklas Backstrom is finally getting back into a rhythm. [WHN]
- A few leftovers from Sunday’s loss to Vancouver, and the split weekend. [RMNB, THW]
- The NHL’s Black Hockey History Tour is back in the area, and the Caps will be hosting it at two rinks this weekend. Check it out! [Caps]
- See where the Caps stand on a series of different power rankings. [PHT, NBC Edge, The Score]
- Finally, happy 30th birthday to Pheonix Copley, and raise a glass to the memory of Pete Laframboise, who would have been 72 today.
