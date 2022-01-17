The Noon Number: Consistently Inconsistent

70 - Number of games since the Caps have gotten a save percentage at or above .910 from their starting goalie in three-straight games, dating back to March 16-20, 2021. That streak (which includes the playoffs) is by far the longest current streak in the League, with only Seattle and Washington failing to clear this low bar this season (most teams have done it within the past month or so, with many doing it within the last week).

Oh, and if you’re wondering, “Why .910?” it’s because that’s the League-average in three of the last four seasons (including this one).