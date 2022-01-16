 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Caps Clips: Island Life; Caps vs. Canucks Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps end their skid with a defensive effort against the Isles, and now return home to face old friend Bruce Boudreau and his Canucks.

By Becca H
Vancouver Canucks v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

  • No time to sit around and celebrate yesterday’s win - the Caps have another matinee today against the visiting Canucks. Get your previews from Vogs, Peerless, and NBCSW, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Nucks Misconduct to talk all things Bruce Boudreau (and more) with the other side.
  • A question that has come up seemingly every few years since he was drafted... are the Caps too dependent on Alex Ovechkin? [Puck Prose]
  • Speaking of Ovechkin, predicting what he’ll do in January (y’know, beyond what he’s done the first half). [S&S]
  • Exploring a few of the reasons behind the Caps’ now-defunct four-game losing streak. [NoVa Caps]
  • Which three free agents-to-be may not be back with the Caps in 2022-23? [THW]
  • Making the case to send Evgeny Kuznetsov to the All-Star Game via the Last Men In ballot. (#VoteKuzy!!) [S&S]
  • Finally, happy 48th birthday to Todd Rohloff and happy 56th to Stephen Leach, and raise a glass to the memory of Scot Kleinendorst, who would have been 62 today.

