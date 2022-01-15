Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Islanders Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of this afternoons battle in (on?) Long Island from Vogs, Isles, AP, Reuters, NBCSW, and Peerless, and feel free to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Lighthouse Hockey for the other side of today’s matchup.
- The Isles will be missing (?) Ross Johnston today and two more games after the forward was suspended for an illegal check to the head on Thursday night. [PHT]
- Cautiously good news out of practice yesterday, where the captain returned and is hopeful to play today in New York. [Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin), WaPo, NBCSW, NoVa Caps]
- During this stretch of adversity, the Caps have used practice to fix the little nagging things that are dragging down their game. [S&S]
- If the Caps were to go sniffing around for another goalie - or other players in general - at the deadline, what kind of options are out there? [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- After sitting out the last two, Ovechkin says that (pending good health) he will attend this year’s All-Star Game. [NBCSW]
- Breaking down some All-Star snubs and picking (the wrong) “last men in”. Oh and #VoteKuzy. [PHT]
- Here’s a fun way to jinx three games in the coming weeks - by calling them “easy”. [S&S]
- Is it crucial that the Caps give their youngsters more playing time? [THW]
- Reminder if you’re headed to Caps-Canucks tomorrow: proof of vaccination is now required to enter the Capital One Arena (and everywhere else in DC). [WaPo, WTOP]
- Finally, happy 69th birthday to Randy Holt, and happy birthday to Connor McMichael, who is now old enough to (legally) drink a victory beer!
Loading comments...