The Noon Number: All-Star Star

15 - Number of points scored by Alex Ovechkin in the seven All-Star Games in which he’s played, most among all active players and tied with Mats Sundin for seventh-most all-time. In seven appearances, Ovechkin has picked up seven goals - fittingly tied with Pavel Bure and Maurice Richard for fifth all time - and eight assists (and is hilariously a -7).

Yesterday Ovechkin was named as the Metro Division captain for this year’s All-Star Game, his 12th selection in his career - and which will be, if he goes, his eighth appearance.