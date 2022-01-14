Friday Caps Clips: Hey Now, You’re an All Star

Your savory breakfast links:
- Alex Ovechkin was named the captain of the Metro All-Stars - and earned more fan votes than anyone else. [us, Caps, video (Ovi), WaPo, NBCSW, WashTimes, WHN (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Check out the other stars and the... ahem, “stars”... who will be joining him on the Metro squad and the other four teams. [NHL, PHT]
- One star who could join him is Evgeny Kuznetsov, the Caps’ entry on the “Last Men In” ballot. VOTE FOR KUZY. [Caps]
- Pass or fail on the retro throwback look to this year’s All-Star gear? [NHL]
- Tom Wilson isn’t in the All-Star conversation, but he was in the Olympic conversation - and while losing that opportunity stings, he’s focused on playing his best for the Caps. [WaPo]
- Updates from yesterday’s practice, including a complete lack of the man of the hour, who missed his second-straight with an upper-body injury. [Caps video (Laviolette, Sheary), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, WHN]
- He had a couple of good moments, but the Caps made the right call sending goalie Zach Fucale back to the AHL. [S&S]
- The two netminders who remain have struggled to find consistency to their game. [NBCSW]
- So how inconsistent have they been? Take a look at the performances of Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek through the first 37 games. [NoVa Caps]
- With the NHL backing out of the Olympics, it opened the door for a number of other hockey players - including several former Caps. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 52nd birthday to Eric Charron, happy 57th to our pal Alan May... and happiest of birthday wishes to our very own Mr. Jon “JP” Press!
He’s either barely drinking age or 127 years old - either way, it looks good on you, friend.
