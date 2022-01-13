 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Alex Ovechkin Named Metro All-Star Captain

Duh.

By Becca H
2018 GEICO NHL All-Star Skills Competition - Hardest Shot Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

As expected, Alex Ovechkin has been named captain of the Metropolitan Division team at this year’s All-Star Game. The Caps’ captain will lead a ragtag squad of... let’s face it, mostly rivals that we all hate. Such is the All-Star life.

Should he choose to participate (and the team, at least, made the case that he did want to go), it’ll be the eighth appearance for Ovechkin - which is not a bad number.

Here’s a look at the rest of his squad:

  • Frederik Andersen (CAR)
  • Sebastian Aho (CAR)
  • Zach Werenski (CBJ)
  • Jack Hughes (NJD)
  • Adam Pelech (NYI)
  • Adam Fox (NYR)
  • Chris Kreider (NYR)
  • Claude Giroux (PHI)
  • Tristan Jarry (PIT)

Go Ovi.

