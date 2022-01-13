Alex Ovechkin Named Metro All-Star Captain

As expected, Alex Ovechkin has been named captain of the Metropolitan Division team at this year’s All-Star Game. The Caps’ captain will lead a ragtag squad of... let’s face it, mostly rivals that we all hate. Such is the All-Star life.
Should he choose to participate (and the team, at least, made the case that he did want to go), it’ll be the eighth appearance for Ovechkin - which is not a bad number.
Here’s a look at the rest of his squad:
- Frederik Andersen (CAR)
- Sebastian Aho (CAR)
- Zach Werenski (CBJ)
- Jack Hughes (NJD)
- Adam Pelech (NYI)
- Adam Fox (NYR)
- Chris Kreider (NYR)
- Claude Giroux (PHI)
- Tristan Jarry (PIT)
Go Ovi.
