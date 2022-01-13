 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Caps Clips: Mighty Metro

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Metro reigns supreme and the top teams in the division are solidifying their spots, goalie-hunting and more.

By Becca H
New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your slow news day links:

  • Some keys to snap the team’s season-long four-game skid. [WHN]
  • Another key, more for long-term success, may be between the pipes, where the Caps could perhaps use an upgrade. [THW]
  • It might also help if the members of this trio were to step up their game this month. [S&S]
  • As teams return to their regularly scheduled divisions, it’s become clear that the Metro remains a murderer’s row of teams. [THW]
  • Of those murderous teams, the top four are starting to become clear. [Canes Country]
  • Where do the Caps fall - and emphasis on the word fall - in this edition of power rankings? [THN]
  • Finally, happy 68th birthday to Mike Palmateer!

