Wednesday Caps Clips: Grumpy Guys

- A few leftovers on Monday night’s drubbing at the hands of the Bruins. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- After a solid follow-up to his stellar debut, Zach Fucale’s stumble on Monday (and the health of the two guys ahead of him on the depth chart) got him a ticket back to Hershey. [Caps]
- Those two guys have had their fair share of stumbles of late, as well, as the Caps continue to struggle with keeping the puck out of the net. [WaPo]
- Just one of many struggles plaguing the team right now, and they need to use this four-game skid as a wake-up call. [THW]
- The Caps were apparently rather grumpy at practice yesterday. Definitely a mood that’s going around, fellas. [Caps video (Laviolette, Eller, Vanecek), WHN]
- Five storylines to watch for the Caps in the second half of the season. [THW]
- Tom Wilson did a radio hit with Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne to talk about his evolution as a player... he has a hearing with DoPS for that radio hit tomorrow. [Sportsnet]
- Shane Gersich has undergone his own evolution, as his role with the Bears seems to be ever-changing. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 61st birthday to Daryl Evans, and happy 44th to Josef Boumedienne!
