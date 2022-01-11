 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Caps Clips: Nope.

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps fall absolutely apart en route to their fourth-straight loss, Orlov and Hagelin hit COVID protocol and more.

By Becca H
Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • It took him a long time to get to the NHL, and Zach Fucale is (was?) looking to seize his opportunity. Alas. [WHN]
  • Play a game, sit around for a week, then play back-to-backs... then do it again. The Caps are in the middle of a bizarre stretch of the schedule. [NBCSW]
  • Where do the Caps fall in the latest ranking of power? [PHT]
  • Winners and losers from the past week of hockey, including a Caps’ record-setter. [THN]
  • Happy 49th birthday to Ryan Mulhern, happy 57th to Tim Bergland, and happy 60th to Kent Carlson!
  • Finally... last night stunk. So today, be like Ovi and trampoline like no one’s watching.

