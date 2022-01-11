Tuesday Caps Clips: Nope.

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at what the week ahead holds for the Caps, including a(nother) very odd schedule and a bevy of old bench bosses. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Dowd/Sheary, TvR/Fehervary, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Globe, NESN, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and SCoC.
- The Caps’ defense - once a strength of the team - has been a disaster lately. [NBCSW]
- Two more:
#Caps forward Carl Hagelin is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 10, 2022
#Caps defenseman Dmitry Orlov is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 10, 2022
- It took him a long time to get to the NHL, and Zach Fucale is (was?) looking to seize his opportunity. Alas. [WHN]
- Play a game, sit around for a week, then play back-to-backs... then do it again. The Caps are in the middle of a bizarre stretch of the schedule. [NBCSW]
- Where do the Caps fall in the latest ranking of power? [PHT]
- Winners and losers from the past week of hockey, including a Caps’ record-setter. [THN]
- Happy 49th birthday to Ryan Mulhern, happy 57th to Tim Bergland, and happy 60th to Kent Carlson!
- Finally... last night stunk. So today, be like Ovi and trampoline like no one’s watching.
presented without comment pic.twitter.com/wMIVaXM9O9— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 10, 2022
Loading comments...