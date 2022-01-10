Capitals vs. Bruins Recap: Boston Performs “It’s Easy”

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
Returning home and looking to end a three game winless skid the Capitals hosted the Bruins and faltered, falling 7 to 3.
Here’s Monday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Conor Sheary’s second goal of the game was his tenth of the season.
Minus: Six consecutive Bruins goals.
Ten more notes on the game:
- Three minutes into the content Sheary put Washington ahead quickly. A weird bounce off the net confused Linus Ullmark and allowed Sheary to stuff the puck into the net on his backhand.
- Less than ten minutes later Sheary struck again. An awful giveaway from Matt Grzelcyk gave Sheary the puck in the slot and he did not miss his chance.
- David Pastrnak drew the Bruins within one with at 18:34. His 5 on 3 power play blast beat Zach Fucale to his short side for the goal.
- And forty seconds later Brad Marchand tied the game before the first intermission arrived. His was a power play goal as well, a wicked wrist shot from the faceoff circle that Fucale couldn’t track.
- Early in the second period (2:51) Grzelcyk put the puck past Fucale with an innocent looking shot from above the slot.
- Two minutes later Boston scored their fourth goal (Craig Smith) on shot number 16 (.750 S%) and Fucale’s night was over.
- The goaltending change, however, didn’t stop the bleeding. Vitek Vanecek was bested by a Pastrnak shot that extended the Bruins’ lead to three goals.
- Erik Haula got in on the fun as well, netting his third of the year a few minutes later.
- A wild second period’s scoring summary was completed by T.J. Oshie at 14:06. Alex Ovechkin’s pass from the blue line deflected off of Oshie’s left skate and into the goal, reducing the deficit to three.
- Marchand tallied the only goal of the third period.
