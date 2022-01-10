 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Capitals vs. Bruins Recap: Boston Performs “It’s Easy”

Washington falls at home to the Bruins 7 to 3.

By Geoff Thompson
/ new
Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Returning home and looking to end a three game winless skid the Capitals hosted the Bruins and faltered, falling 7 to 3.

Here’s Monday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Conor Sheary’s second goal of the game was his tenth of the season.

Minus: Six consecutive Bruins goals.

Ten more notes on the game:

  1. Three minutes into the content Sheary put Washington ahead quickly. A weird bounce off the net confused Linus Ullmark and allowed Sheary to stuff the puck into the net on his backhand.
  2. Less than ten minutes later Sheary struck again. An awful giveaway from Matt Grzelcyk gave Sheary the puck in the slot and he did not miss his chance.
  3. David Pastrnak drew the Bruins within one with at 18:34. His 5 on 3 power play blast beat Zach Fucale to his short side for the goal.
  4. And forty seconds later Brad Marchand tied the game before the first intermission arrived. His was a power play goal as well, a wicked wrist shot from the faceoff circle that Fucale couldn’t track.
  5. Early in the second period (2:51) Grzelcyk put the puck past Fucale with an innocent looking shot from above the slot.
  6. Two minutes later Boston scored their fourth goal (Craig Smith) on shot number 16 (.750 S%) and Fucale’s night was over.
  7. The goaltending change, however, didn’t stop the bleeding. Vitek Vanecek was bested by a Pastrnak shot that extended the Bruins’ lead to three goals.
  8. Erik Haula got in on the fun as well, netting his third of the year a few minutes later.
  9. A wild second period’s scoring summary was completed by T.J. Oshie at 14:06. Alex Ovechkin’s pass from the blue line deflected off of Oshie’s left skate and into the goal, reducing the deficit to three.
  10. Marchand tallied the only goal of the third period.

Loading comments...