Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Bruins Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins from Vogs, Peerless, WHN, and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Stanley Cup of Chowder for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s loss in Minnesota from Vogs, WHN, NBCSW, RMNB, and S+S.
- The Capitals re-assigned forward Brett Leason to the taxi squad yesterday afternoon. [NoVa Caps]
- Zach Fucale is having an historic start to his NHL career, and he’s enjoying every minute. [WHN]
- Connor McMichael deserves more ice time to show the coaches what he can do. [RMNB]
- The Hershey Bears beat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-2 yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 42nd birthday to Rastislav Stana and a big happy birthday to John Carlson, who turns 32 today!
