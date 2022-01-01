Saturday Caps Clips: Happy 2022!

Your “welcome to 2022” breakfast links:
- Wrapping up 2021 with a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly for the Caps over the last 12 months. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win in Motown from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin, Johansen, recap), Wings, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Freep, Detroit News, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and WiiM.
- At last, the power-play goal record is in the hands of its rightful owner... even if it took a little while to confirm it. [NHL, NBCSW, The Score]
- Another night, another NHL debut - and another first NHL point. Congrats, Lucas Johansen!
that LuJo feed pic.twitter.com/djzBhjorSi— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 1, 2022
- On Wednesday night, Peter Laviolette became the 10th winningest coach of all time - and his players certainly aren’t surprised at his success. [The Athletic ($)]
- Remembering the 10 biggest NHL stories of 2021... [The Score]
- ...and looking back at the 10 funniest and most heartwarming moments of 2021, including a very popular television ad with an iconic duo. [NHL]
- And of course, the 10 best Caps moments of the year. [NBCSW]
- A look at the most important Caps players for 2021. [S&S]
- Now we turn the focus to 2022, and five trades the Caps should make in the new year. [S&S]
- Finding a little community outside of hockey has been instrumental in helping T.J. Oshie get some work-life balance. [WaPo]
- Finally, happy 26th birthday, Joe Snively!
