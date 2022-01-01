 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Caps Clips: Happy 2022!

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes:

By Becca H
Your “welcome to 2022” breakfast links:

  • On Wednesday night, Peter Laviolette became the 10th winningest coach of all time - and his players certainly aren’t surprised at his success. [The Athletic ($)]
  • Remembering the 10 biggest NHL stories of 2021... [The Score]
  • ...and looking back at the 10 funniest and most heartwarming moments of 2021, including a very popular television ad with an iconic duo. [NHL]
  • And of course, the 10 best Caps moments of the year. [NBCSW]
  • A look at the most important Caps players for 2021. [S&S]
  • Now we turn the focus to 2022, and five trades the Caps should make in the new year. [S&S]
  • Finding a little community outside of hockey has been instrumental in helping T.J. Oshie get some work-life balance. [WaPo]
  • Finally, happy 26th birthday, Joe Snively!

