2.08 - The Caps’ power play opportunities per game over their last 13 games, the second-lowest rate of any team in that span. The Caps have drawn just 27 penalties in those 13 games, after having drawn almost twice as many through the first 13 of the season.

In each of the last three games, the Caps have been given just a single power play opportunity, and they’ve had two or fewer chances with the extra man in eight of their last 13 games overall.