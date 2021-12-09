Thursday Caps Clips: Prime Prospect Performances

Your savory breakfast links:
- Checking in on a few Washington Capitals prospects, including Hendrix Lapierre, Vincent Iorio, and Bear Hughes. [WHN]
- Speaking of Vincent Iorio, the young defenseman is very excited for Team Canada’s WJC selection camp that begins today. [NoVa Caps]
- Re-live the magic of Tom Wilson’s 100th NHL goal and the killer play that set it up. [PBM]
- The Capitals have been relatively buttoned up defensively this year, but Monday night’s game against the Ducks fell a little short and they know it. [NBCSW]
- Watch out, Jagr, Ovi is coming for you. [S+S]
- Check out ESPN’s latest NHL power rankings to see where the Caps fall this week. [ESPN]
- It looks like the Hershey Bears will finally get back on the ice this weekend after several games postponed due to COVID concerns. [Hershey]
- The NHL Board of Governors meets this weekend, and the 2022 Beijing Olympics are at the top of their agenda. [Sportsnet]
