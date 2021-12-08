 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: Keep ‘Em Separated

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: A few extras from Monday’s win over Anaheim, the team takes COVID precautions and more.

By Becca H
Colorado Avalanche v Washington Capitals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A few leftovers from the Caps’ first post-regulation victory of the season. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
  • Breaking down the play of the Caps’ netminding duo through the first 26 games of the year. [NoVa Caps]
  • The team’s blueline has been a key factor in their success so far. [THW]
  • With three players currently under COVID protocol, the Caps are doing whatever they can to stop the spread - including cancelling yesterday’s practice... [WaPo]
  • ...which is why today’s Clips are short and sweet - happy Wednesday!

