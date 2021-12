35 - Number of shootout goals scored by Alex Ovechkin over the course of his career, including last night’s tally in the Caps’ SO win over the Ducks. That’s the most shootout goals by anyone in a Caps sweater, leading second-place Nicklas Backstrom by 7.

It’s not the most by anyone on the current roster, of course. Shootout king T.J. Oshie leads the way with 45 in his career (although only 14 of those have been as a Capital).