Tuesday Caps Clips: Flying V-ictory

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps get their first post-regulation win of the season as they down the Ducks in a shootout, Hathaway joins COVID protocol and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Anahein Ducks v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Kids + hockey players = adorable, Part 2:
  • The latest from the health front: more bad news, as Garnet Hathaway becomes the third Cap this week to join the COVID protocol list. Hoo boy... [NBCSW]
  • Alex Ovechkin is simply unstoppable. [Axios]
  • And even if he doesn’t ultimately catch Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal-scoring record, he is simply the greatest goal-scorer of all time. Hear, hear. [Caps Outsider]
  • Rankings of power... are the Caps up? Down? All around? Find out! [NBCSW, The Score, NBCS Edge, THW,]
  • Scoping out the East Coast vibes of the Metro from the West Coast perspective. [FtF]

