Tuesday Caps Clips: Flying V-ictory

- What does the week ahead hold for the Caps? [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s shootout win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Carlson/Wilson, Hagelin/Sheary, recap), Ducks, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, OC Register, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps and RMNB.
- Kids + hockey players = adorable, Part 1:
https://t.co/66zsPGbAav pic.twitter.com/IBNhB7wJie— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 7, 2021
- Kids + hockey players = adorable, Part 2:
Sergei Ovechkin predicted Carl Hagelin was going to score tonight.— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) December 7, 2021
Hagelin: "Sergei Ovechkin actually called it yesterday. He got a bobblehead from me and he told Ovi that I was going to score and then Ovi told me this morning. You have to listen to the little guy."
- The latest from the health front: more bad news, as Garnet Hathaway becomes the third Cap this week to join the COVID protocol list. Hoo boy... [NBCSW]
- Alex Ovechkin is simply unstoppable. [Axios]
- And even if he doesn’t ultimately catch Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goal-scoring record, he is simply the greatest goal-scorer of all time. Hear, hear. [Caps Outsider]
- Rankings of power... are the Caps up? Down? All around? Find out! [NBCSW, The Score, NBCS Edge, THW,]
- Scoping out the East Coast vibes of the Metro from the West Coast perspective. [FtF]
