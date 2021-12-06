Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Ducks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s game between the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks from Vogs, Peerless, and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with our SB Nation pals over at Anaheim Calling for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s win against the Blue Jackets from Vogs and RMNB.
- Alex Ovechkin might be 36 years old, but he is playing some of the best hockey of his career. [WHN]
- Connor McMichael is still going strong after the hot start to his rookie season. [PBM]
- Elsewhere in the league, former Caps’ bench boss Bruce Boudreau is replacing Travis Green as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks. [Canucks, Athletic ($), NoVa Caps, NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 60th birthday to Chris Valentine and happy 35th birthday to Stanley Cup Champion Matt Niskanen!
