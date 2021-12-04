Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s duel with the Jackets from Vogs, Columbus, Peerless, NBCSW, and AP, and be sure to check out our SB Nation pals over at the Cannon for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov spoke about his struggles and his improved 2021-22 performance. [WHN]
- News and notes from yesterday’s practice, where Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Conor Sheary were all cleared for contact... [NBCSW, WHN]
- ...but it’s the Caps, so of course Nic Dowd has been placed in COVID protocol, while John Carlson, Garnet Hathaway and Carl Hagelin are all questionable for tonight. [WaPo, NBCSW, NoVa Caps]
- Should the Caps make a splash in free agency, should they target a veteran goalie like Marc-Andre Fleury and more in the second part of Tarik’s mailbag. [Athletic ($)]
- Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre may have been competing head to head early in the season, but off the ice they’ve developed a friendship. [WHN]
- A few leftovers from Thursday’s shootout loss to the Blackhawks. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- The Caps’ finishing ability has been an area of concern of late. [THW]
Loading comments...