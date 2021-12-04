 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps look to bounce back as they host the visiting Jackets, Oshie and Sheary get the green light while Dowd hits the COVID-19 protocol and more.

By Becca H
NHL: DEC 27 Blue Jackets at Capitals Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previews of tonight’s duel with the Jackets from Vogs, Columbus, Peerless, NBCSW, and AP, and be sure to check out our SB Nation pals over at the Cannon for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov spoke about his struggles and his improved 2021-22 performance. [WHN]
  • News and notes from yesterday’s practice, where Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Conor Sheary were all cleared for contact... [NBCSW, WHN]
  • ...but it’s the Caps, so of course Nic Dowd has been placed in COVID protocol, while John Carlson, Garnet Hathaway and Carl Hagelin are all questionable for tonight. [WaPo, NBCSW, NoVa Caps]
  • Should the Caps make a splash in free agency, should they target a veteran goalie like Marc-Andre Fleury and more in the second part of Tarik’s mailbag. [Athletic ($)]
  • Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre may have been competing head to head early in the season, but off the ice they’ve developed a friendship. [WHN]
  • A few leftovers from Thursday’s shootout loss to the Blackhawks. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
  • The Caps’ finishing ability has been an area of concern of late. [THW]

