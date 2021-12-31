Capitals @ Red Wings Game Thread

Broadcast Info: NBCSW WJFK, Capitals Radio 24/7
- Previews of tonight’s visit to Motown from Vogs, Wings, Peerless, NBCSW, Reuters, WDVM, and Detroit News, and check out our SB Nation partners over at Winging it in Motown for the other side of the rink.
- Welcome to the show, Lucas Johansen!
#Caps recall defenseman Lucas Johansen from the taxi squad and assign defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to the taxi squad.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 31, 2021
Let’s ring in the new year together, babes!
Loading comments...