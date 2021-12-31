The Noon Number: Happy Old Year

122 - The number of points earned by the Capitals in calendar year 2021, fourth-most in the league over that span. In the past 12 months, the Caps have:

Scored the fourth-most goals per game (3.40)

Ceded the seventh-fewest shots per game (28.6)

Boasted the third-best penalty kill (83.3%)

Scored the second-most goals in the second period (117)

And from an individual perspective:

Alex Ovechkin is fifth in goals scored with 46, John Carlson is third in points by a defenseman with 74

Four different Caps have cracked the 20-goal mark, and 13 hit double digits

Of the 40 skaters to dress for the Caps this year, 36 scored at least a point and 30 scored at least a goal

Nine different Caps rookies picked up their first NHL point and seven have scored their first goal

Two Caps goalies made their NHL debuts, with Zach Fucale making history by posting a shutout in his debut

...and so much more!

Here’s to the end of 2021 and hopefully much more exciting things to come in the new year!