The Noon Number: Happy Old Year

A look at 2021.

By Becca H
Nashville Predators v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

122 - The number of points earned by the Capitals in calendar year 2021, fourth-most in the league over that span. In the past 12 months, the Caps have:

  • Scored the fourth-most goals per game (3.40)
  • Ceded the seventh-fewest shots per game (28.6)
  • Boasted the third-best penalty kill (83.3%)
  • Scored the second-most goals in the second period (117)

And from an individual perspective:

  • Alex Ovechkin is fifth in goals scored with 46, John Carlson is third in points by a defenseman with 74
  • Four different Caps have cracked the 20-goal mark, and 13 hit double digits
  • Of the 40 skaters to dress for the Caps this year, 36 scored at least a point and 30 scored at least a goal
  • Nine different Caps rookies picked up their first NHL point and seven have scored their first goal
  • Two Caps goalies made their NHL debuts, with Zach Fucale making history by posting a shutout in his debut

...and so much more!

Here’s to the end of 2021 and hopefully much more exciting things to come in the new year!

