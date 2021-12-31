The Noon Number: Happy Old Year

122 - The number of points earned by the Capitals in calendar year 2021, fourth-most in the league over that span. In the past 12 months, the Caps have:
- Scored the fourth-most goals per game (3.40)
- Ceded the seventh-fewest shots per game (28.6)
- Boasted the third-best penalty kill (83.3%)
- Scored the second-most goals in the second period (117)
And from an individual perspective:
- Alex Ovechkin is fifth in goals scored with 46, John Carlson is third in points by a defenseman with 74
- Four different Caps have cracked the 20-goal mark, and 13 hit double digits
- Of the 40 skaters to dress for the Caps this year, 36 scored at least a point and 30 scored at least a goal
- Nine different Caps rookies picked up their first NHL point and seven have scored their first goal
- Two Caps goalies made their NHL debuts, with Zach Fucale making history by posting a shutout in his debut
...and so much more!
Here’s to the end of 2021 and hopefully much more exciting things to come in the new year!
Loading comments...