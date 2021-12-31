Friday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Red Wings Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Seriously, what f%$k is wrong with the Capitals’ power play?? [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s visit to Motown from Vogs, Wings, Peerless, NBCSW, Reuters, WDVM, and Detroit News, and check out our SB Nation partners over at Winging it in Motown for the other side of the rink.
- For the first time all season, the Caps finally have all four centers healthy and in the lineup. [WashTimes]
- Check in on the latest Super 16 and where the Caps stand as the end of 2021 looms. [NHL]
- Looking back at the top stories in what was a very eventful 12 months for the hockey world. [PHT]
- Our pal Alan May sees a couple of reasons why the Caps could make another run at a Stanley Cup this year. [NBCSW]
- Updates from the team after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Sheary, Dowd)]
- If they’re to do so, what’s the easiest path to bringing Lord Stanley home again? [S&S]
- A few leftovers from Wednesday’s feisty win over the Predators. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- So why was it such a chippy, physical meeting between these non-rivals? [NBCSW]
- But really. The power play. It’s bad, y’all. [S&S]
- When the clock strikes midnight, what resolutions will the Caps be making for 2022? [THW]
- Finally, happy 66th birthday to New Year baby Gary McAdam!
Loading comments...