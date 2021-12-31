Capitals vs. Red Wings Recap: Caps’ Captain Leads His Club to Win

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In the final NHL game of 2021 the Capitals upended the Red Wings 3 to 1 in Detroit.
Here’s Friday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Lucas Johansen made his long awaited Capitals debut. More on the 2016 first round draft pick below.
Minus: Washington’s power play continued to suck.
Eight more notes on the game:
- Detroit returned to regular play against Washington after twelve nights off due to cancelled games.
- Neither team got on the scoreboard in the first frame and the Capitals were outshot by their hosts 11 to 5.
- Less than two minutes into the second period Pius Suter staked the Red Wings to a one goal lead. A backhand pass from Sam Gagner delivered the puck to Suter and his shot did not miss.
- Before the second intermission arrived Evgeny Kuznetsov tied the contest. Taking the puck through the slot with speed Kuznetsov worked to his forehand and stashed a shot up and over Thomas Greiss.
- Johansen notched his first NHL point on Kuznetsov’s tally. The defenseman made a splendid pass through neutral ice that Kuznetsov took in stride for the scoring play.
- Matt Irwin also collected an assist (his second with the organization).
- With three minutes to play in the third period the Capitals connected on their second power play of the frame. Alex Ovechkin’s blast from his office beat Greiss between his legs and gave Washington the late lead.
- And Ovechkin completed the game’s scoring two minutes later with an empty net goal to secure victory.
