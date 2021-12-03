The Noon Number: Start to Finish

8 - Number of times the Caps have given up the game’s first goal this season, including last night’s SO loss to Chicago. That’s tied with Boston for the third-fewest in the league.

The Caps have done a fairly good job of limiting the amount of time spent trailing overall, averaging just under 11 minutes per game or about 237 minutes total out of approximately 1460 minutes played.

Of course, when they do give up the first goal of the game, it doesn’t necessarily end well for them... but as long as they even things up by the end of the second period, they do manage to snag at least a point. The Caps are the only team in the league without a regulation loss when trailing after the first period (1-0-4) but are 0-3-2 when trailing after 40 minutes