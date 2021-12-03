Friday Caps Clips: Shot Down in the Shootout

Your savory breakfast links:
- Our pal Corey Sznajder joins the JRR crew to talk about the Caps. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s shootout loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Dowd/Hathaway, Fehervary/Kuznetsov, recap), ‘Hawks, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NBCSChicago (and again), Chicago Tribune, Sun-Times, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Second City Hockey.
- The Caps may have ultimately fallen in the shootout, but they did (claim to) turn around a slow start thanks in part to a massive check from the captain. [NBCSW]
- One goal, two goals, three goals... all blown leads over the last three games, a trend the Caps know they need to turn around (although we’re not that worried). [NBCSW]
- Prospect futures, injuries, and netminders are all on tap for Part I of Tarik’s mailbag. [Athletic ($)]
- THE PUPPY CALENDAR HAS ARRIVED. [Caps]
- Finally, happy 55th birthday to Ken Lovsin.
