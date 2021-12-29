Capitals vs. Predators Game Thread

Broadcast Info: NBCSW WJFK, Capitals Radio 24/7
- Previews of tonight’s party with the Preds from Vogs, NBCSW, Peerless, NoVa Caps, the Tennessean, Reuters, and AP, and for the view from behind enemy lines, feel free to swing by our SB Nation pals over at On the Forecheck.
Some actual good lineup news for a change:
#Caps activate Nicklas Backstrom (COVID protocol), Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID protocol), TJ Oshie (COVID protocol) and Tom Wilson (IR). In addition, #Caps recall Alex Alexeyev and Brett Leason from the taxi squad and assign Michael Sgarbossa to the taxi squad.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 29, 2021
Let’s do this, babes!
