The Noon Number: Pred Head

.690 - Peter Laviolette’s points percentage as head coach of the Capitals, with the Caps posting a record of 54-21-12 since he took over at the beginning of last season. That’s a .074 percent difference from what his Predators posted during his 5.5 year tenure in Nashville (248-143-60, .616 points percentage).

Interestingly, Barry Trotz - the only other former Predators coach around (and Laviolette’s predecessor) also saw a significant bump in his record when moving from the Preds to the Caps, going from .533 in Nashville to a healthy .677 once he took over in the District.