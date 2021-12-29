Wednesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Predators Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Looking at what the week ahead holds for the Caps. Maybe. For now. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s party with the Preds from Vogs, NBCSW, Peerless, NoVa Caps, the Tennessean, Reuters, and AP, and for the view from behind enemy lines, feel free to swing by our SB Nation pals over at On the Forecheck.
- Updates from yesterday’s practice, where Alex Alexeyev took line rushes and Michael Sgarbossa hit the waiver wire. [Caps video (Laviolette, Alexeyev, Dowd), S&S]
- For much of the season, the Caps’ defense has been spared the injury/illness bug - but now the defense is being hit by COVID. [WaPo, THW]
- Michal Kempny has returned to the Caps to help fill that blueline void, and is keeping a positive attitude as he tries to make his NHL return permanent. [NBCSW]
- Garnet Hathaway and Nic Dowd have developed a great friendship since arriving in DC, sharing experiences of being newcomers to the Caps and becoming first-time dads. [WHN]
- Add the January 4 matchup between the Caps and Habs to a growing list of postponed games, this time because... fans can’t be there? K. [NHL, Gazette, NBCSW]
- What should Connor McMichael’s goal be for 2022 (and beyond)? [S&S]
- Speaking of 2022, in what areas can the Caps bounce back in the new year? [S&S]
- Scoping out some of the top storylines to follow in 2022. [NHL]
- Breaking down shot selection for each of the Caps through the first 31 games of the season. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 33rd birthday to Sean Collins, and happy 40th to Jakub Cutta!
