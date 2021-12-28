Tuesday Caps Clips: Kempny Returns

Your savory breakfast links:
- Lots of news out of yesterday’s return to practice, including six new (pre-Christmas) additions to the COVID protocol list. [Caps365, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Subtractions from the lineup require additions, and that means the return of Michal Kempny to DC for the first time since last year. [Caps, WHN]
- Could Alex Alexeyev be the next Caps kid to make his NHL debut tomorrow night? [RMNB]
- Hear from the coach and Kempny after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Kempny)]
- Making the case for Alex Ovechkin as MVP. [S&S, THN]
- Singling out the most indispensable player for each of the 32 teams. 8 guesses who gets the nod for the Caps. [ESPN]
- Maybe it’s the guy who has been one of the best players in the league this season? [PHT]
- The new ALL CAPS ALL HER initiative has been especially meaningful for one local hockey-obsessed family. Very cool story. [Caps]
- Some bold predictions for the year ahead. [S&S]
- Have the Caps benefitted from an excess of luck... or have they just played beyond expected metrics as they have for pretty much every year of the last decade? [The Score]
- Reflecting back on the top DC sports stories of 2021. [WTOP]
- Happy 39th birthday to Curtis Glencross, happy 45th to Benoit Gratton, and happy 65th to Doug Patey.
- Finally, sending condolences and support to the family of Ovie the Bulldog, beloved superfan pup who passed away on Christmas Eve. Rest in peace, little guy. [WaPo, NHL]
