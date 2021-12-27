 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday Caps Clips: (Taxi) Squad Up

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps return to the ice, taxi squads return to the league, the young guys are killing it and more.

By Alex Ervin
Los Angeles Kings v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The NHL and NHLPA agreed to some temporary changes to the CBA this weekend amid rising COVID cases, including the return of taxi squads and emergency exception rules. [ESPN, Sportsnet, AP, WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • The Capitals are looking good to return to the ice today for practice, but NHL has postponed three more games this week for COVID reasons. [Sportsnet, TSN]
  • Hershey Bears call-ups have stepped up and stepped out this season. [AHL]
  • Washington Capitals prospect Oskar Magnusson, the only member of the organization at the 2022 World Juniors, was named Sweden’s player of the game in their tournament opener yesterday. [WHN]
  • Speaking of the World Juniors, get to know one prospect to watch from each NHL team. [THN]
  • Review the standings as they were going into the holiday break to make sure you’re ready for games to resume tomorrow. [NoVa Caps]
  • Re-live ten of the best Capitals moments from 2021. [S+S]

