Monday Caps Clips: (Taxi) Squad Up

- The NHL and NHLPA agreed to some temporary changes to the CBA this weekend amid rising COVID cases, including the return of taxi squads and emergency exception rules. [ESPN, Sportsnet, AP, WHN, NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals are looking good to return to the ice today for practice, but NHL has postponed three more games this week for COVID reasons. [Sportsnet, TSN]
- Hershey Bears call-ups have stepped up and stepped out this season. [AHL]
- Washington Capitals prospect Oskar Magnusson, the only member of the organization at the 2022 World Juniors, was named Sweden’s player of the game in their tournament opener yesterday. [WHN]
- Speaking of the World Juniors, get to know one prospect to watch from each NHL team. [THN]
- Review the standings as they were going into the holiday break to make sure you’re ready for games to resume tomorrow. [NoVa Caps]
- Re-live ten of the best Capitals moments from 2021. [S+S]
