Friday Caps Clips: Holiday Road

Your savory breakfast links:
- Capital One Arena will now require proof of vaccination for attendees (HOORAY!). So what does that mean? [S&S]
- Like most of us, Wayne Gretzky is sure that his goal record is going to fall to Alex Ovechkin - and like all of us, is rooting for it. [NHL, NBCSW]
- Nicklas Backstom is tantalizingly close to 1000 career points, one of a handful of high-profile NHLers nearing milestones in the new year. [THN]
- This extended holiday break could work in the Caps’ favor... or not. [THW]
- Airing some Caps grievances... [NoVa Caps]
- ...and handing out some holiday gifts and granting holiday wishes for all 32 NHL teams. [PHT, Yahoo!]
- Merry Christmas Eve to all who celebrate, and happy (very quiet) Friday to everyone else!
