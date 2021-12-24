 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Caps Clips: Holiday Road

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Gretzky thinks Ovechkin will pass him, the pause could play to the Caps advantage and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Capital One Arena will now require proof of vaccination for attendees (HOORAY!). So what does that mean? [S&S]
  • Like most of us, Wayne Gretzky is sure that his goal record is going to fall to Alex Ovechkin - and like all of us, is rooting for it. [NHL, NBCSW]
  • Nicklas Backstom is tantalizingly close to 1000 career points, one of a handful of high-profile NHLers nearing milestones in the new year. [THN]
  • This extended holiday break could work in the Caps’ favor... or not. [THW]
  • Airing some Caps grievances... [NoVa Caps]
  • ...and handing out some holiday gifts and granting holiday wishes for all 32 NHL teams. [PHT, Yahoo!]
  • Merry Christmas Eve to all who celebrate, and happy (very quiet) Friday to everyone else!

