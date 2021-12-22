Wednesday Caps Clips: Time is a Flat Circle

Your here-we-go-again notes:
- Is the Caps’ current power play slump something new or is this part of a larger trend? [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last ni-.... oh, wait, nope. Caps-Flyers became the 50th postponed game of the season, with no makeup date yet. [Rink, Caps, WaPo, NBCSW, WUSA9, AP, BSH]
- Speaking of COVID concerns, it’s all but official that the NHL will not be going to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- The NHL is now officially paused through the end of the weekend. [NHL]
- So why the pause now... and what’s next? [ESPN]
- Martin Fehervary has grabbed hold of that top defensive pair slot, and grabbed the attention of everyone with his confident play. [WaPo]
- It’s been next man up for the Caps all season, and Joe Snively was the next man up on Sunday - a debut that was well deserved. [THW]
- Alex Ovechkin just has to be the front-runner for MVP so far. Here’s hoping he gets the rest of the season to make his case. [NBCSW]
- Hey, and speaking of awards, how about Peter Laviolette for Jack Adams? [S&S]
