131 - Number of man-games played by rookies for the Capitals this year, most in the league. Martin Fehervary leads the way, having played in all 31 games so far, while Joe Snively became the ninth rookie to join the squad in his NHL debut Sunday night.

Those nine rookies have combined for 1652 minutes of ice time, which is the third-highest total of any team behind only Anaheim (1704) and Nashville (1674).