Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Flyers Game Day (Update: Or So We Thought)

- So what’s up with Connor McMichael’s ice time? [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s battle on Broad Street from ESPN, Reuters, and Peerless, and as always be sure to check in with our SB Nation pals over at Broad Street Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Don’t forget, kids, tonight’s game is exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.
- Soak up the hockey while you can, because the NHL and NHLPA are hitting the pause button and kick off Christmas break early, with games to resume the 27th... for now. [NHL, ESPN, The Score, WaPo, NBCSW]
- The growing COVID threat and strict quarantining rules in China are putting the NHL’s return to the Olympics in serious jeopardy. [WaPo]
- Whenever games do return to Capital One Arena, fans will once again be required to mask up (thank goodness) as case levels rise in the DMV. [@MayorBowser, NBCSW]
- A few leftovers from Sunday night’s loss to LA. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- The lone bright spot: Herndon’s own Joe Snively making his NHL debut and picking up his first point. [Patch, Caps, S&S]
- Alex Ovechkin is racking up the All-Star votes, garnering 29% of the total votes for this year’s captain. [NHL]
- Brett Leason and Beck Malenstyn have been reassigned to Hershey... [Caps]
- ...and at least one of those is because Michael Sgarbossa is coming out of COVID protocol after a false positive test result.
False positive yesterday, which is too bad. He played great in Winnipeg and they could have used him last night. https://t.co/lbC4cSpoLl— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) December 20, 2021
- Hockey Santa is here to hand out some gifts to the good (“good”?) boys of the NHL! [The Score, THW]
- Finally, happy 43rd birthday to Petr Sykora!
