The Noon Number: Power Failure

4 - Number of games this season in which the Capitals have both given up a shorthanded goal and failed to score a power play goal, including last night’s loss to the Kings. That’s tied with the Islanders for the second-most games in the league, and just one behind the Devils for the top spot.

Last night also marked just the second time this season that any team has had at least six power play opportunities and finished with a power-play goal differential of -1 (the other being Florida’s loss to the Senators last week), and the first times the Caps have achieved this dubious distinction since January of 2017.