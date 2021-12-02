Capitals vs. Blackhawks Recap: Showtime Stuns Caps in Shootout

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
Washington’s first contest against Derek King’s Blackhawks was a back and forth affair that ultimately went Chicago’s way 4 to 3.
Here’s Thursday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Nic Dowd has two goals and five points through the past five games.
Minus: Both Washington penalties (Dowd and Garnet Hathaway).
Nine more notes on the game:
- With 59 seconds to spare in the first period Alex Debrincat tucked the puck home courtesy of an impressive Patrick Kane pass.
- It was an otherwise quiet first with Washington failing on the only power play opportunity. They were outshot by their guests by one (9 to 8) through twenty minutes.
- Early in the second frame Alex Ovechkin dropped Connor Murphy along the defensive wall with a big hit. Ovechkin connected as Murphy released the puck and the resulting fall injured the Blackhawks defenseman.
- And two shifts later Dowd tied the contest. A pair of passes from Carl Hagelin and Hathaway took Marc-Andre Fleury off of his angle and Dowd tallied with ease.
- Chicago rebounded though, striking on their first power play chance. With Dowd in the penalty box Dominik Kubalik roofed his shot up and over Vitek Vanecek’s left shoulder to restore the Blackhawk’s lead.
- Before the second intermission arrived Evgeny Kuznetsov knotted the game once again. He slipped behind Fleury and pushed a loose puck over the goal line like it was Game 5 in Vegas.
- 57 seconds into the third period Hathaway put the Capitals ahead for the first time. Hathaway’s breakaway shot clipped Fleury but ended up rolling over the goal line for his sixth (!) of the season.
- Seth Jones tied the game at three with eight minutes to play. His shot from above the slot beat Vanecek on his glove side and sent the game to overtime.
- Overtime solved nothing so Washington went to their first shootout of the season. Kane scored the only shootout goal and sent the visitors home with the extra standings point.
