Capitals vs. Kings Recap: Caps Falter Against Kings, Lose 3-2

After a successful road trip that took them across the border, the Caps return home to the District tonight to host the Kings... or at least some semblance of the Caps, with T.J. Oshie becoming the latest addition to the COVID protocol list. And while the performance of the kids continued to be the silver lining in all of this lineup nonsense, tonight they just weren’t enough (and neither was Alex Ovechkin’s 27 minutes of ice time).

Here’s Sunday night’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: Joe Snively becomes the first player from Virginia to play for the Caps... and shortly after, becomes the first player from Virginia to score a point for the Caps! DMV, represent!

Minus: The Caps continue to struggle on the power play, failing to connect on a (tied for) season-high six opportunities tonight (and gave up a shorthanded goal to boot) - and have just one power play goal in their last eight games. At some point it’s not just because of players missing from the lineup.

And now, this... welcome to the NHL, Joe Snively!

Alas, the Caps end the weekend with a regulation loss that was frustrating to watch and no doubt frustrating to play. Back at it Tuesday with a visit to Philadelphia.