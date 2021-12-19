Capitals vs. Kings Game Thread

Broadcast Info: NBCSW WJFK, Capitals Radio 24/7
- Previews of tonight’s royal visit with the Kings from Vogs, Peerless, and those Kings, and if you’re looking for the view from behind enemy lines, feel free to swing by our SB Nation partners over at Jewels from the Crown.
Important lineup update #1:
#Caps forward TJ Oshie is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 19, 2021
Important lineup update #2:
NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Joe Snively, a native of Herndon, Va., from the Hershey Bears.— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 19, 2021
Snively trained at MedStar Capitals Iceplex during his youth and was a participant in Washington's Little Caps program.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/nv6n48LxwE
Next man up.
Let’s go, babes!
