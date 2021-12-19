Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Kings Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s royal visit with the Kings from Vogs, Peerless, and those Kings, and if you’re looking for the view from behind enemy lines, feel free to swing by our SB Nation partners over at Jewels from the Crown.
- Thanks for stopping by (again), Zach Fucale... back to Hershey with you. [NHL]
- Speaking of Hershey, they did a number on their rival Baby Pens last night, routing Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the tune of 8-3. [HBH]
- Reviewing the performance of the Caps’ blueliners through the first 30 games of the season. [NoVa Caps]
- A few leftovers from that gritty win in Winnipeg. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, AIH]
- Finally, happy 48th birthday to Andreas Salomonsson and happy 51st birthday to Robert Lang!
Loading comments...