Saturday Caps Clips: Win in the ‘Peg

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The shorthanded Caps pull out a win over the Jets, Backstrom hits the COVID protocol list after just one game back, Ovechkin is the MVP and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • What Alex Ovechkin has done on a personal level this season is astonishing - and it’s also made him a most valuable part of the Caps. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Leason, Sheary, recap), NHL, AP, CP, WaPo, NBCSW (and again), Winnipeg Free-Press, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Jets White Out.
  • It was an eventful day in Winnipeg, as Jets’ coach Paul Maurice resigned mere hours before his team was set to take on the Caps. [NHL, Winnipeg Free Press]
  • Things weren’t exactly calm and quiet on the Caps side, of course, with the bad news that Nicklas Backstrom had entered COVID protocol. Oy vey. [Reuters, NBCSW]
  • The new year is just around the corner, and here are three things the Caps need to fix when 2022 rolls around. [S&S]
  • If the Caps are buyers at this year’s trade deadline, who are the untouchables... and who could be on the move? [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 49th birthday to Jeff Nelson, happy 70th to Bernie Wolfe, and happy 76th to Jean Pronovost!

