Saturday Caps Clips: Win in the ‘Peg

Your savory breakfast links:
- What Alex Ovechkin has done on a personal level this season is astonishing - and it’s also made him a most valuable part of the Caps. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Leason, Sheary, recap), NHL, AP, CP, WaPo, NBCSW (and again), Winnipeg Free-Press, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Jets White Out.
- It was an eventful day in Winnipeg, as Jets’ coach Paul Maurice resigned mere hours before his team was set to take on the Caps. [NHL, Winnipeg Free Press]
- Things weren’t exactly calm and quiet on the Caps side, of course, with the bad news that Nicklas Backstrom had entered COVID protocol. Oy vey. [Reuters, NBCSW]
- The new year is just around the corner, and here are three things the Caps need to fix when 2022 rolls around. [S&S]
- If the Caps are buyers at this year’s trade deadline, who are the untouchables... and who could be on the move? [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 49th birthday to Jeff Nelson, happy 70th to Bernie Wolfe, and happy 76th to Jean Pronovost!
