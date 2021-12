115 - Number of assists for Nicklas Backstrom on an Alex Ovechkin power play goal, including Ovechkin’s record-tying strike Wednesday night. That’s the most power play assists by one player for another in NHL history, 16 ahead of second-place Henrik Sedin (who assisted on 99 of his brother Daniel’s power play goals).

To date, he’s assisted on 270 of Ovechkin’s 751 goals... and counting.