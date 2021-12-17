Friday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Jets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s visit to Winnipeg from Vogs, FLM, AP, and Peerless, and check in with our SB Nation pals over at Arctic Ice Hockey for the view from the true north.
- With Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk headed back to DC, Brett Leason is “back” after being “sent down” to “Hershey” earlier this week. [Caps]
- A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s overtime (*sigh*) loss. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, WGN]
- Easily one of the best parts of that game was Nicklas Backstrom, who was definitely missed and whose presence was felt in his first game back. [WashTimes]
- Where do the Caps stand in the latest round of Super 16? Here’s a hint: they’re definitely in the 16. [NHL]
- Making some All-Star picks, and one Cap in particular is pretty much a unanimous choice. No prizes for guessing which one. [PHT]
- This new wave of COVID cases has all of the major sports leagues scrambling to save their seasons. [WashTimes]
- Finally, happy 56th birthday to Craig Berube, and happy 63rd to Dave Poulin!
