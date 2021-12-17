Capitals vs. Jets Recap: Sheary Secures Washington’s Win in Winnipeg

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
Two nights after falling to Chicago in overtime a depleted Capitals roster grabbed a 5 to 2 regulation win in Winnipeg.
Here’s Wednesday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Daniel Sprong’s goal is his second in consecutive games and marks his first two game point streak of the season.
Minus: Giving up two goal leads.
Eleven more notes on the game:
- Earlier this afternoon Paul Maurice resigned as Head Coach of the Winnipeg Jets. In his place arrived Dave Lowry and the Capitals as his first opponent.
- Neither team dented twine during the opening twenty minutes of play, with the Capitals outshooting their hosts 14 to 8.
- Three minutes into the second period Brett Leason ripped the puck between Connor Hellebuyck’s pads to put Washington ahead. From shallow in the slot Leason took a Michael Sgarbossa pass and swiftly put the puck into the net.
- Minutes later Vitek Vanecek had to be sharp to deny Mark Scheifele from atop the crease. His big save would lead to offense the other way.
- A failed Jets clear moments later gave Sprong plenty of time and space to net his fifth goal of the season with a wicked wrist shot.
- Old friend Brenden Dillon then responded for the Jets before the second intermission. His snap shot through traffic beat Vanecek on his left side and drew Winnipeg within one.
- The Jets put twenty (!) second period pucks on net.
- On an early third period power play Josh Morrissey knotted the score at two. His perfect shot caught the close corner of the net and was his first goal against the Capitals franchise.
- With ten minutes to play Conor Sheary provided the game winning goal. During a scramble in the Hellebuyck’s crease Justin Schultz kicked the puck to Sheary’s stick and he finished the scoring play.
- Sgarbossa and Alex Ovechkin completed the game’s scoring with empty net goals at 57:20 and 59:09.
- Dennis Cholowski registered his first point with the Capitals by picking up a secondary assist on Sheary’s tally. Matt Irwin also registered his first point with Washington with a secondary assist on Leason’s tally.
