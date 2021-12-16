 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Caps Clips: Backy’s Back, So Are OT Woes

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Nicklas Backstrom makes his season debut in the Caps OT loss to the Blackhawks, Ovechkin continues to make history, more COVID protocol woes for Washington and the league and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: DEC 15 Capitals at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

Loading comments...